Mona, UT

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Mona News Beat
 16 days ago

(MONA, UT.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Mona, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mona:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aFRO2PQ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.


ABOUT

With Mona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

