Jump on Shamrock’s cloudy forecast today

(SHAMROCK, TX.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Shamrock Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shamrock:

Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 71 °F, low 59 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 71 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 70 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 72 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



