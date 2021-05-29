Cancel
Shamrock, TX

Jump on Shamrock’s cloudy forecast today

Posted by 
Shamrock Journal
Shamrock Journal
 16 days ago

(SHAMROCK, TX.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Shamrock Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shamrock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aFRNy7A00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shamrock Journal

Shamrock Journal

Shamrock, TX
ABOUT

With Shamrock Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

