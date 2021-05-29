Bloomville Weather Forecast

BLOOMVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 56 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 29 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 45 °F 1 to 12 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 72 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Slight Chance Rain Showers High 75 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



