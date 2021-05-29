Bloomville Weather Forecast
BLOOMVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
