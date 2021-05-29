Cancel
Bloomville, OH

Bloomville Weather Forecast

Bloomville Dispatch
Bloomville Dispatch
 16 days ago

BLOOMVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aFRNvSz00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bloomville, OH
ABOUT

With Bloomville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

