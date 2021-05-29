Silver Bay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SILVER BAY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 51 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
