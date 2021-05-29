Silver Bay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SILVER BAY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 50 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 51 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 59 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 mph



