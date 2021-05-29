Saturday set for rain in Ellis — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ELLIS, KS) Saturday is set to be rainy in Ellis, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ellis:

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 71 °F, low 54 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then rain likely during night High 61 °F, low 51 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night High 64 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Slight chance rain in the day; while slight chance rain then partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.