Ellis, KS

Saturday set for rain in Ellis — 3 ways to make the most of it

Ellis Journal
 16 days ago

(ELLIS, KS) Saturday is set to be rainy in Ellis, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ellis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aFRNk0E00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then rain likely during night

    • High 61 °F, low 51 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain in the day; while slight chance rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ellis, KS
With Ellis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

