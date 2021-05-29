Cancel
John Day, OR

Weather Forecast For John Day

John Day Times
 16 days ago

JOHN DAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aFRNTwl00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With John Day Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

