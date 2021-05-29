Cancel
Santa Claus, IN

A rainy Saturday in Santa Claus — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Santa Claus Voice
Santa Claus Voice
 16 days ago

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Saturday is set to be rainy in Santa Claus, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Santa Claus:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aFRNRBJ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy drizzle then cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus, IN
With Santa Claus Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

