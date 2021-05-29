Cancel
Marengo, IN

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Marengo Voice
Marengo Voice
 16 days ago

(MARENGO, IN) Saturday is set to be rainy in Marengo, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marengo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aFRNM0u00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance drizzle then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

