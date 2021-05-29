Winona Weather Forecast

WINONA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 73 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 71 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.