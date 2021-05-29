Cancel
Winona, MO

Winona Weather Forecast

Winona News Beat
Winona News Beat
 16 days ago

WINONA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dF9W_0aFRNL8B00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Winona News Beat

Winona News Beat

Winona, MO
With Winona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Winona News Beat

Take advantage of Friday sun in Winona

(WINONA, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Winona. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.