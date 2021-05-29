Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pound, WI

Pound Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Pound Updates
Pound Updates
 16 days ago

POUND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aFRNJMj00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 64 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pound Updates

Pound Updates

Pound, WI
8
Followers
71
Post
243
Views
ABOUT

With Pound Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pound, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Frost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Pound Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(POUND, WI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Pound Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Pound, WIPosted by
Pound Updates

Pound forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pound: Sunday, May 16: Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night; Tuesday, May 18: Patchy fog then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night;