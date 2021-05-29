Pound Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
POUND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night
- High 64 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
