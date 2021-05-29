Daily Weather Forecast For Ronda
RONDA, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
