Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(WEST. TISBURY, MA) Saturday is set to be rainy in West. Tisbury, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Tisbury:

Saturday, May 29 Heavy rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 52 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 15 to 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Light Rain High 62 °F, low 54 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night High 62 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 55 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.