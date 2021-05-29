Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
West Tisbury Voice
West Tisbury Voice
 16 days ago

(WEST. TISBURY, MA) Saturday is set to be rainy in West. Tisbury, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Tisbury:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aFRNHbH00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Heavy rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 52 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain

    • High 62 °F, low 54 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 62 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Tisbury Voice

West Tisbury Voice

West Tisbury, MA
4
Followers
74
Post
93
Views
ABOUT

With West Tisbury Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Seize The Day#Personal Finances#Break Time#Night Time#Ma#Sunbreak#Chance Light Rain#Nearby Hikes#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Nws Data#Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related