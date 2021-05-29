Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Plata, MO

La Plata Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
La Plata Bulletin
La Plata Bulletin
 16 days ago

LA PLATA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuiUc_0aFRNFpp00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

La Plata Bulletin

La Plata Bulletin

La Plata, MO
7
Followers
68
Post
523
Views
ABOUT

With La Plata Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Plata, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
La Plata, MOPosted by
La Plata Bulletin

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LA PLATA, MO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in La Plata Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.