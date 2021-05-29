La Plata Daily Weather Forecast

LA PLATA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 67 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



