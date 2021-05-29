Cancel
Paden City, WV

A rainy Saturday in Paden City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Paden City Today
Paden City Today
 16 days ago

(PADEN CITY, WV) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Paden City Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Paden City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aFRNEx600

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 55 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Paden City, WV
