Crouse, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Crouse

Crouse Bulletin
 16 days ago

CROUSE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aFRND4N00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Crouse, NC
ABOUT

With Crouse Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

