Daily Weather Forecast For Crouse
CROUSE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered rain showers during night
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
