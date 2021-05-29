Daily Weather Forecast For Crouse

CROUSE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered rain showers during night High 79 °F, low 53 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 80 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 84 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



