Baudette, MN

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Baudette Daily
Baudette Daily
 16 days ago

(BAUDETTE, MN) Saturday is set to be rainy in Baudette, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baudette:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aFRNBIv00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baudette, MN
