Inglis, FL

Saturday has sun for Inglis — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Inglis Bulletin
Inglis Bulletin
 16 days ago

(INGLIS, FL) A sunny Saturday is here for Inglis, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Inglis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aFRN55o00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

