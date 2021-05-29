Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Webster, SD

Webster Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Webster Updates
Webster Updates
 16 days ago

WEBSTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aFRN4D500

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Webster Updates

Webster Updates

Webster, SD
3
Followers
73
Post
345
Views
ABOUT

With Webster Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Webster Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Sd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Webster, SDPosted by
Webster Updates

Friday has sun for Webster — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WEBSTER, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Webster. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Webster, SDPosted by
Webster Updates

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Webster

(WEBSTER, SD) Gas prices vary across in the Webster area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 1000 Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.84 at Casey's at 1000 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.