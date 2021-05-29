Webster Weather Forecast
WEBSTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.