Fosston Daily Weather Forecast
FOSSTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
