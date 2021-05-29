Fosston Daily Weather Forecast

FOSSTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 54 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



