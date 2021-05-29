Cancel
Carrington, ND

Carrington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Carrington Digest
 16 days ago

CARRINGTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQIFx_0aFRN1Yu00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Carrington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

