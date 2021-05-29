Cancel
Seagraves, TX

Weather Forecast For Seagraves

Seagraves Bulletin
Seagraves Bulletin
SEAGRAVES, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aFRN0gB00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Seagraves, TX
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Andrews County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Dawson; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GLASSCOCK NORTHEASTERN ECTOR...EASTERN ANDREWS...NORTHERN MIDLAND...EASTERN GAINES...WESTERN BORDEN...WESTERN HOWARD...MARTIN AND DAWSON COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT At 933 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Welch to near Midland. Movement was east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Midland, Lamesa, Ackerly, Greenwood, Stanton, Lomax, Lenorah, Welch, Lamesa Municipal Airport, Los Ybanez, Patricia, Arvana, Hancock, Midland Airpark, McKenzie Lake, Knott, Vealmoor, Stanton Municipal Aiport, Tarzan and Sparenberg. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 135 and 173. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas.
Gaines County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gaines FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR CENTRAL GAINES COUNTY At 1020 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported flooding along US 385 south of Seagraves. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Light rain continues across the area and most flooding should subside shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Seminole, Seagraves, Gaines County Airport, Seagraves Airport, Gaines County Park, Paynes Corner and Loop. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED