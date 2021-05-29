Weather Forecast For Seagraves

SEAGRAVES, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 65 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 60 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 75 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



