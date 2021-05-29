Cancel
Alabama State

Scott Martin: Very nice weekend for Alabama; heat begins building back on Memorial Day

By Scott Martin
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 16 days ago
THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND: After the cold front and rain moved through Alabama Friday night, a cool, refreshing, less-humid day awaits for Saturday. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s to the mid-80s from northwest to southeast. A cool, dry flow from...

Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Drier air rolling into north Alabama

RADAR CHECK: A surface boundary, representing the leading edge of drier air, is pushing through north Alabama this afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms have formed ahead of the front; heavier storms are over east-central Alabama at mid-afternoon around the I-85 corridor. Those storms will continue to push southward over the next few hours as the dry air moves into the northern half of the state. Temperatures are mostly between 90 and 94 degrees; for some places today is the hottest day so far in 2021.
Alabama NewsCenter

Scott Martin: A few strong storms today for Alabama

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A shortwave boundary will move through central Alabama on Saturday that will be a focal point for the formation of thunderstorms during the main heating of the day; some of these storms may become strong to severe with the potential of isolated damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. The main window for those stronger to potentially severe storms will be from roughly 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. along and south of a line from Double Springs to Birmingham to Auburn.
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Alabama gets more showers, storms today, trends drier over the weekend

James Spann forecasts another rainy afternoon for much of Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: A few scattered showers are across central Alabama early this morning; rain and storms are more widespread to the west over north Mississippi, moving southeast. We expect scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms across Alabama today with a mix of sun and clouds; the high will be between 81 and 85 degrees. Like recent days, the stronger thunderstorms will be very efficient rain producers, and some spots will see heavy amounts of rain. The chance of any one spot getting wet today is 60-70%.
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Alabama’s weather trending drier this weekend

RADAR CHECK: Showers and thunderstorms are beginning to increase again across Alabama this afternoon following a midday lull. The most widespread rain at mid-afternoon was over the eastern half of the state, and the stronger storms are capable of producing heavy rain and frequent lightning. Temperatures are between 75 and 81 degrees in most places; the average high for Birmingham on June 10 is 87. We will maintain the chance of showers and storms tonight as a broad upper trough persists over the region.
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Warm, muggy weather continues for Alabama with showers, storms

James Spann forecasts more of the same for Alabama’s weather from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: At sunrise we have a few showers over the northern third of Alabama; otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures between 68 and 72 degrees for most places. The weather won’t change much today — warm and humid with some sun at times, and scattered showers and storms firing up again during the afternoon and evening. Like Monday, where storms form they will be very efficient rain producers as we continue to have high precipitable water values in place. Odds of any one spot getting wet today will be 55-65%. Look for a high in the mid 80s for most communities; the average high at Birmingham on June 8 is 87.
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Showers, storms increasing across Alabama this afternoon

RADAR CHECK: Showers and storms are increasing, especially over central and southern Alabama, this afternoon in a moist, unstable air mass. The storms are advancing northward, and many places will see a few passing showers or thunderstorms over the next eight hours. Stronger storms will be capable of producing small hail and strong, gusty winds; the main threat will come from heavy rain and some flooding. All of the thunderstorms will be very efficient rain producers in this tropical air mass.
Alabama NewsCenter

Scott Martin: Very warm, humid weather for Alabama, with daily chance of showers, storms

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a pretty typical June day. Skies will be partly cloudy and there will be a chance of scattered afternoon to early evening showers and thunderstorms. The higher rain chances will be south of the I-22 corridor in the western half of the state and south of the I-20 corridor in the eastern half. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.
Alabama NewsCenter

This city calls itself the ‘best small town in Alabama’

With a population of nearly 6,100, Jackson is technically defined as a city, but the folks who live and work here will quickly tell you otherwise. “We call ourselves the best small town in the state of Alabama,” said Katie Soderquist, executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce. “Everybody knows your name, your kids, where you live – no matter where you go, there’s always somebody watching out for you that can help.”
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Scattered storms for Alabama today; drier Friday, Saturday

James Spann forecasts one more day of scattered rain, storms for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: A band of thunderstorms is moving through north Alabama early this morning with brief, heavy rain and frequent lightning. They are under severe limits, however. Otherwise, it is warm and humid across the state as the day begins. Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms will form later today and, like Wednesday, some of the heavier storms could produce small hail and strong, gusty winds this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for parts of north and east Alabama, east of a line from Muscle Shoals to Montgomery to Eufaula.
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Periods of rain, a few thunderstorms for Alabama

James Spann forecasts a wet Wednesday for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. WET START TO THE DAY: Radar shows large areas of rain across Alabama this morning ahead of an upper trough to the west. Today will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms; some of the storms across north and west Alabama this afternoon could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end, marginal risk of severe storms for areas west of a line from Huntsville to Tuscaloosa to Butler; heavier storms there could produce strong, gusty winds this afternoon.
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Scattered showers, storms possible in Alabama late tonight, Wednesday

WARM AFTERNOON: We have a mix of sun and clouds across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures mostly in the mid 80s; radar is pretty quiet, with just a few isolated showers over south Alabama. With an upper trough to the west, we will mention a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late tonight and Wednesday statewide. It won’t be a washout by any means, but some rain is very possible at times over the next 24 hours. A few heavier storms are possible Wednesday afternoon over northwest Alabama, where the Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end, marginal risk of severe storms.
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama’s Snow’s Bend family farm a balancing act

Awake since before dawn, when the sky was still black and the birds had yet to consider their morning song, I had spent hours in this parking lot lined with white pop-up tents, transforming it into a farmers’ market. Between describing the various heirloom tomatoes that lined my table and answering customers’ questions with as much enthusiasm as I could, I didn’t notice exhaustion creep in until the noon bell rang. Now the lot was emptying and as I folded our tent, a group of farmers began to gather around me.
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama Power ready for hurricane season

Alabama Power says it is prepared for the possibility of hurricanes affecting our state this year and is urging customers to do the same. June 1 marks the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November. Hurricane experts have predicted another “more active than normal” season this year, although it’s not expected to be as active as last year when a record-high 30 named storms formed in the Atlantic basin. Of those 30 storms, 13 became hurricanes, two of which – Sally and Zeta, caused hundreds of thousands of power outages across Alabama.
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Bobbie Chavez of Mount Olive

“Don’t ever take anybody for granted. Some people come in your life for a brief moment. They are there for a reason and then they are gone. You never know what they are there to offer you, even if it’s just to give you a smile and a hug you might need at that given time. This lady, they had two bad tires or something and had sat out in the sun. I was at work. They came in finally and they wanted something to eat and they were getting ready to buy something. I made them fresh food and I gave it to them for free. She came back and brought me a token, a little gift, because I made a positive impact on her, but actually, she did on me. They made me think of how I want to be when I get older. They were very humble, really good folks. I can’t find her and she lives around here somewhere. She lives right here on Highway 31 and I haven’t seen her since then. I’ve got this rabbit that she brought me and I look at it every morning and think of her.” – Bobbie Chavez of Mount Olive.
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Showers, storms end tonight; beautiful weekend ahead for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: A band of showers and thunderstorms is pushing through north and west Alabama this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Stronger storms in the line are producing heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds, but the storms so far are well below severe limits. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end, marginal risk (level 1 of 5) ahead of the line through the evening, but the overall severe weather threat is low.