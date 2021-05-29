Cancel
Lame Deer, MT

Lame Deer Daily Weather Forecast

Lame Deer Voice
Lame Deer Voice
 16 days ago

LAME DEER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aFRMvMM00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lame Deer Voice

Lame Deer Voice

Lame Deer, MT
ABOUT

With Lame Deer Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lame Deer, MT
Posted by
Lame Deer Voice

Take advantage of Monday sun in Lame Deer

(LAME DEER, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lame Deer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!