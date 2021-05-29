Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malta, MT

Weather Forecast For Malta

Posted by 
Malta Digest
Malta Digest
 16 days ago

MALTA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aFRMuTd00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Malta Digest

Malta Digest

Malta, MT
6
Followers
43
Post
180
Views
ABOUT

With Malta Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malta, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Mt#Newsbreak#Rain Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Malta, MTPosted by
Malta Digest

Sunday has sun for Malta — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MALTA, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Malta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Malta, MTPosted by
Malta Digest

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(MALTA, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Malta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Malta, MTPosted by
Malta Digest

Get weather-ready — Malta’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Malta: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Rain showers in the day; while rain showers then rain and snow showers during night; Friday, May 21: Rain showers in the day; while rain and snow showers likely during night;
Phillips County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 134 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity values, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 134. * TIMING...Mainly Monday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 80s. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts will spread rapidly and become difficult to contain.
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.