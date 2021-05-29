Weather Forecast For Malta
MALTA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.