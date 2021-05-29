Cancel
Environment

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Henry Voice
 16 days ago

(HENRY, IL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Henry:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aFRMtau00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Henry, IL
ABOUT

With Henry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

