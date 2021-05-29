Weather Forecast For Teec Nos Pos
TEEC NOS POS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
