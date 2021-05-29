Cancel
Keenesburg, CO

A rainy Saturday in Keenesburg — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Keenesburg Updates
 16 days ago

(KEENESBURG, CO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Keenesburg Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Keenesburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aFRMrpS00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Keenesburg Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

