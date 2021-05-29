Weather Forecast For Big Timber
BIG TIMBER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
