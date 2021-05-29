Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holyoke, CO

Saturday set for rain in Holyoke — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Holyoke News Flash
Holyoke News Flash
 16 days ago

(HOLYOKE, CO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Holyoke Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holyoke:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aFRMp4000

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Holyoke News Flash

Holyoke News Flash

Holyoke, CO
3
Followers
66
Post
274
Views
ABOUT

With Holyoke News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holyoke, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Night Time#Sunbreak#Holyoke Saturday#Rain#Slight Chance Showers#Nearby Hikes#Things#Inspiration#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Planning#Bookkeeping#Nws Data#Grey#Forums
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Holyoke, COPosted by
Holyoke News Flash

Your 4-day forecast for Holyoke

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Holyoke: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."