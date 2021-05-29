Cancel
Golden Meadow, LA

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Golden Meadow

Golden Meadow Dispatch
Golden Meadow Dispatch
 16 days ago

(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Golden Meadow. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Golden Meadow:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aFRMoQV00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Golden Meadow, LA
