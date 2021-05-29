Weather Forecast For Chamberlain
CHAMBERLAIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.