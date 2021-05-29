Cancel
Chamberlain, SD

Weather Forecast For Chamberlain

Chamberlain News Alert
Chamberlain News Alert
 16 days ago

CHAMBERLAIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWtCj_0aFRMnXm00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 202 E King St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Shell at 101 E Sd-16, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.