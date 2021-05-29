Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russellville, MO

Russellville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Russellville Digest
Russellville Digest
 16 days ago

RUSSELLVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aFRMmf300

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Russellville Digest

Russellville Digest

Russellville, MO
8
Followers
68
Post
339
Views
ABOUT

With Russellville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russellville, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Russellville, MOPosted by
Russellville Digest

Get weather-ready — Russellville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Russellville: Sunday, May 16: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;