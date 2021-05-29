Cancel
Kellogg, ID

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kellogg

Kellogg News Flash
Kellogg News Flash
 16 days ago

KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aFRMlmK00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kellogg, ID
