Saturday rain in Tracy: Ideas to make the most of it

(TRACY, MN) Saturday is set to be rainy in Tracy, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tracy:

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 63 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 75 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.