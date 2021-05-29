Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kemmerer, WY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kemmerer

Posted by 
Kemmerer Today
Kemmerer Today
 16 days ago

KEMMERER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aFRMi8900

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 37 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 40 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kemmerer Today

Kemmerer Today

Kemmerer, WY
3
Followers
58
Post
458
Views
ABOUT

With Kemmerer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kemmerer, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Nws Data#Wy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lincoln County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: South Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 915 PM MDT At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Fossil Butte National Monument, or 14 miles west of Kemmerer, moving north at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Fossil Butte National Monument around 910 PM MDT.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Warming temps and fewer storms expected Sunday for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo — Near seasonal temperatures and scattered afternoon evening thunderstorms —though fewer than Saturday— are expected in Wyoming Sunday, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Severe storms producing 1-inch hail and 60 mph could impact the far south and Southwest portions of the state. Casper sees a...