4-Day Weather Forecast For Kemmerer
KEMMERER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 37 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 40 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.