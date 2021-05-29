Cancel
Canby, MN

Canby Daily Weather Forecast

Canby Digest
Canby Digest
 16 days ago

CANBY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aFRMhFQ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Canby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

