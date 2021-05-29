Cancel
Mcgregor, MN

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Mcgregor

Mcgregor Daily
 16 days ago

(MCGREGOR, MN) A sunny Saturday is here for Mcgregor, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mcgregor:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aFRMgMh00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mcgregor, MN
With Mcgregor Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

