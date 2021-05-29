Cloudy forecast for Calais? Jump on it!

(CALAIS, ME.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Calais Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Calais:

Saturday, May 29 Slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 59 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, May 31 Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 61 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.