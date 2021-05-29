Cancel
Calais, ME

Cloudy forecast for Calais? Jump on it!

Calais Dispatch
Calais Dispatch
(CALAIS, ME.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Calais Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Calais:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aFRMfTy00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Calais Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
