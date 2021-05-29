How lightweight hopeful Clay Collard turned the PFL on its head

Saturday night UFC is all set to take place at the Gala River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The UFC 263 is locked and loaded with a list of top contenders battling out in the ring. While the main event will put Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya to the test, there is a list of other exciting events that will take place at the same venue. Demian Maia will fight against Belal Muhammad in the Welterweight Division. The top betting websites have all the odds and predictions available online as bettors continue to place their bets on their favorite fighters.