Lac Du Flambeau Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 62 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



