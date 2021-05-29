Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarendon, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Clarendon

Posted by 
Clarendon Today
Clarendon Today
 16 days ago

CLARENDON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aFRMZ8U00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clarendon Today

Clarendon Today

Clarendon, TX
0
Followers
68
Post
305
Views
ABOUT

With Clarendon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarendon, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Clarendon, TXPosted by
Clarendon Today

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(CLARENDON, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Clarendon Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Donley County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Donley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Donley FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT MONDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DONLEY COUNTY At 1021 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Donley County Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Donley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Donley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Donley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DONLEY COUNTY At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Clarendon, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Clarendon and Lelia Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Donley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Donley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Donley The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Donley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 813 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Clarendon, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. * Locations impacted include Clarendon, Howardwick, Lelia Lake and Greenbelt Lake. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.