Daily Weather Forecast For Clarendon

CLARENDON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 70 °F, low 60 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 69 °F, low 59 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 69 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



