Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Freer Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Freer Today
Freer Today
 16 days ago

FREER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KILip_0aFRMXN200

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Freer Today

Freer Today

Freer, TX
8
Followers
65
Post
394
Views
ABOUT

With Freer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Jim Wells, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; McMullen A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN DUVAL SOUTHEASTERN MCMULLEN...NORTHWESTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTHWESTERN LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 909 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Loma Alta, or 18 miles south of Tilden, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Seven Sisters, Loma Alta, Annarose, Clegg and Rancho De La Parita. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 near mile marker 642. US Highway 59 between mile markers 732 and 758. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Duval County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1135 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Diego, Midway, Tecalote and Rancho De La Parita. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN DUVAL NORTHWESTERN NUECES...WEST CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO...NORTHERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 1022 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Midway, or 16 miles north of Alice, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mathis, Orange Grove, Lake City, San Patricio, Midway, Lagarto, Alfred-South La Paloma, Westdale, Sandia, Tecalote, Alfred, Lakeside and Pernitas Point. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 30 and 34. US Highway 281 between mile markers 646 and 668. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.