Daily Weather Forecast For Oblong
OBLONG, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly Sunny
- High 79 °F, low
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
