Daily Weather Forecast For Eden

EDEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 66 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 81 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 30 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 77 °F, low 64 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, June 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 76 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



