Eden, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Eden

Eden Voice
 16 days ago

EDEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aFRMTq800

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eden, TX
Eden, TXPosted by
Eden Voice

Tuesday rain in Eden: Ideas to make the most of it

(EDEN, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Eden Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Eden, TXPosted by
Eden Voice

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Eden

(EDEN, TX) Friday is set to be rainy in Eden, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Eden, TXPosted by
Eden Voice

Get weather-ready — Eden’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Eden: Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Concho County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Concho, Runnels by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Concho; Runnels SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN RUNNELS AND NORTH CENTRAL CONCHO COUNTIES UNTIL 715 AM CDT At 627 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rowena, or near Ballinger, moving east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ballinger, Benoit, Rowena, Ivie Reservoir Near Concho Park Marina, Ballinger Lake and Us-83 Near The Concho-Runnels County Line.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.