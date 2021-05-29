Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Memphis

Posted by 
Memphis Dispatch
Memphis Dispatch
 16 days ago

MEMPHIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Riikg_0aFRMSxP00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Memphis Dispatch

Memphis Dispatch

Memphis, MO
18
Followers
66
Post
191
Views
ABOUT

With Memphis Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Memphis, MOPosted by
Memphis Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Memphis

(MEMPHIS, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Memphis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...