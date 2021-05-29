Cancel
Petersburg, AK

Saturday rain in Petersburg: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Petersburg News Watch
Petersburg News Watch
 16 days ago

(PETERSBURG, AK) Saturday is set to be rainy in Petersburg, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Petersburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aFRMR4g00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain

    • High 55 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Light Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Petersburg, AK
