Saturday rain in Petersburg: Ideas to make the most of it

(PETERSBURG, AK) Saturday is set to be rainy in Petersburg, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Petersburg:

Saturday, May 29 Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night High 56 °F, low 46 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Light Rain High 55 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Light Rain High 58 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 59 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.