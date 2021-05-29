Kimball Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KIMBALL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Patchy fog in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 60 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance light rain then slight chance t-storms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
