Kimball, NE

Kimball Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Kimball Times
Kimball Times
 16 days ago

KIMBALL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDGtE_0aFRMQBx00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Patchy fog in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance light rain then slight chance t-storms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

