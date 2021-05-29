Kimball Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KIMBALL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 65 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Patchy fog in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 60 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance light rain then slight chance t-storms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



