4-Day Weather Forecast For Au Gres
AU GRES, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
