Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frankfort, MI

Frankfort Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Frankfort Journal
Frankfort Journal
 16 days ago

FRANKFORT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aFRMINN00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Frankfort Journal

Frankfort Journal

Frankfort, MI
9
Followers
72
Post
450
Views
ABOUT

With Frankfort Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Frankfort, MIPosted by
Frankfort Journal

Friday has sun for Frankfort — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FRANKFORT, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Frankfort. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Frankfort, MIPosted by
Frankfort Journal

Get weather-ready — Frankfort’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Frankfort: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Rain Showers;