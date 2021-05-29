Daily Weather Forecast For Limon
LIMON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
