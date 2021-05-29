Daily Weather Forecast For Limon

LIMON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 73 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 59 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



